Have your eye on something you like on Amazon? Now, Alexa will tell you when it goes on sale!. The company announced that Alexa will notify Prime Members up to 24 hours before an item they want goes on sale. The item must be on one of your wish lists, be marked “saved for later,” or be in your shopping cart already. You’ll be notified through Alexa’s voice assistant. When the deal goes live, your device’s light will turn yellow. This feature is for newer-generation Echo smart speakers. You can then ask Alexa to order the item for you. If you’re interested in the feature, you can turn it on using the following steps:

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO