Sarasota, FL

PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay girls, boys sweep Class 2A-District 11 tennis

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Lemon Bay High and Saint Stephen's Episcopal School boys and girls tennis teams each won district titles to advance to the region semifinals.

TENNIS

Class 2A-District 11

GIRLS

TEAM STANDINGS — Lemon Bay 20, Sebring 10, Parrish Community 9, DeSoto County 5, Booker 4, Hardee County 1, Port Charlotte 0, Bayshore 0.

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Singles — Odessa Eisch (Par C), Marie L’Abbe (LB), Rose Lowder (LB), Avery Shirley (LB), Fabiana Artigas (LB); Doubles — Jordan Shirley-L’Abbe (LB), Lowder-A. Shirley (LB).

BOYS

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Lemon Bay 21, 2. Hardee County 12. 3. Sebring 7, 4. (tie) Port Charlotte 4 4. (tie) DeSoto County 4, 6. Booker 1, 7. Parrish Community 0, 8. Bayshore 0

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Singles — Steve Ethier (LB), Hunter Andres (LB), Gray Lowder (LB), Billy Rand (LB), Caleb Hutcherson (LB); Doubles — Ethier-Andres (LB), Rand-Lowder (LB).

NEXT : Estero at Lemon Bay, 3 p.m. April 19 (Class 2A-Region 6 semifinal).

BASEBALL

Sarasota 9, Palmetto 3

AT : Palmetto High.

TOP PLAYERS: S, Mario Trivella (2-5, HR, 2 runs, RBI), Bradley Ramsden (2-5, 2B, RBI), Lance Trippel (2-4, 2B, run, RBI), Luke Jackson (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run), Cale Kreiger (2-4, run, RBI); P, Alden Shea (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run).

PITCHING : S, Bradley Ramsden (5IP, 2H, 3R-0ER, 1BB, 3K), Luke Jackson (2IP, 3Ks).

RECORD : Sarasota (12-6).

NEXT : Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Riverview 10, Braden River 4

AT : Braden River High.

TOP PLAYERS : R, Dylan Wilds (2-3, 3 runs), Chris Barr (1-4, 3B, 2RBI), Pip Smalley (2-4, 2 runs, 2RBI), Cooper Backman (1-2, 3 runs, RBI); BR, Cesar Valera (2-4, run, RBI).

PITCHING : R, Sam Klanot (4IP, 2H, 2BB, 4 Ks).

Parrish Community 8, Manatee 4

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Carson Womer (2 hits, HR, 2B, 3RBI), Calin Heath (3 hits, 2B, 2 SB), Hunter Gray (2 hits).

PITCHING : PC, Alek Trompke (5IP, 1ER, 4 Ks).

OF NOTE: Parrish Community used all 21 players.

Inspiration Academy 10,
Cardinal Mooney 1

AT : Cardinal Mooney Catholic School, Sarasota.

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Eddie Zaun (2-2, 2B, RBI), Paddy Hebda (2-3); IA, Carpenter (3-5, 2RBI), Peterson (3-5, RBI), Miller (2-3 2B, 2RBI).

RECORD : Cardinal Mooney (9-6).

Calvary Christian 9, Venice 0

AT: Calvary Christian, Clearwater.

TOP PLAYER: V, Stephen Deans (1-2, 2B).

PITCHING: V, Doug Schapley (IP, hit, 2K), Simon Yochum (IP, 2K).

SOFTBALL

Parrish Community 9, Riverview 3

AT: Parrish Community High.

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Alex Call (2-3, HR, 4RBI, 2 runs), Grace Woodring (2-3, 2RBI, run); R, Angela Lutkowsky (1-2, 2B, run, RBI).

Lakewood Ranch 11, Charlotte 0 (5 inn)

AT: Lakewood Ranch High.

TOP HITTERS: LR, Cassidy McLellan (3-3, 2B, 3RBI), Amanda Lee (2-3, 2B),  Grace Hogie,(2-2, HR, 2B, 5RBI), Addyson Bruneman (2-2, 2B, 2RBI), Ella Dodge (2-3).

PITCHING : Ella Dodge (4IP, 2H, 8K), and Peyton Knight (1IP, 1H).

OF NOTE : Lakewood Ranch is ranked No. 5 in the nation by USA Today and No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.

RECORDS : Lakewood Ranch (15-2); Charlotte (10-8).

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

Class 3A-Region 3

TRADITIONAL

TEAM SCORING Lakeland 33, Riverview 25, Venice 20, 8. North Port 13, 9. (tie) Lakewood Ranch 10, 9. (tie) Palmetto 10, 17. Manatee 1, 20. Sarasota 0.

AREA WINNERS 183 pounds, Ahmad Hunter (R) 550 total, 219 pounds, Max Kollar (R) 645.

SNATCH

TEAM SCORING — Lakeland 44, 3. Palmetto 24, 5. North Port 20, 7 . Manatee 13, Sarasota 0, Riverview 0, Lakewood Ranch 0, Venice 0.

AREA WINNERS 119 pounds, Tyler Moya (NP) 125; 169 pounds, Kale Bunce (P) 225; 239 pounds, Rylee Jackson (P) 225.

Class 2A-Region 4

TRADITIONAL

TEAM SCORING — 1. Charlotte 70, 3. Port Charlotte 18, 10. (tie) Southeast 5, 13. (tie) Braden River 4, 15. (tie) Bayshore 2, 15. (tie) Parrish Community 2, Booker 0.

AREA WINNERS — 129 pounds, Troi’Quwan McClary (C) 435; 139 pounds, Zachary Anderson (C) 505; 154 pounds, Nathaniel Smith (C) 510; 169 pounds, Ryan Peterson (C) 555; 199 pounds, Christian Kreegel (C) 620 pounds; 219 pounds, Charles Vanamburg (PC) 630.

SNATCH

TEAM SCORING — 1. Fort Myers 48, 2. Charlotte 44, 3. Port Charlotte 31, 8. Braden River 7, 10 (tie) Southeast 4, Bayshore 0, Parrish Community 0.

AREA WINNER 139 pounds, Zachary Anderson (C) 150; 219 pounds, Charles Vanamburg (PC) 235; 238 pounds, Tyler Dampier (PC) 200.

Class 1A-Region 4

TEAM SCORING Lemon Bay 56, 2. Bradenton Christian 22, 5. (tie) Cardinal Mooney 14, 9. Imagine School at North Port 13.

AREA WINNERS 119 pounds, Alexander Truisi (LB) 325; 129 pounds, Justin Ramnarine (LB) 365; 154 pounds, Wyett Rightmire (Imag) 510; 169 pounds, Caleb Corridino (LB) 495; 183 pounds, JR Rosenberg (CM) 560; 219 pounds, Landon Spanninger (LB) 605.

SNATCH

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Lemon Bay 53, 2. Bradenton Christian 28, 3. Imagine School at North Port 22.

AREA WINNERS 119 pounds, Angel Vasquez (Imag) 115; 139 pounds, Ethan Lemoyne (LB) 135; 154 pounds, Wyett Rightmire (Imag) 180; 169 pounds, Caleb Corridino (LB) 170; 183 pounds, Brendan Gitt (BC) 180; 219 pounds, Landon Spanninger (LB) 175; 238 pounds, Jake Robinette (BC) 185.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 2A-DISTRICT 12 SEMIFINAL

Venice 26, Palmetto Ridge 0

AT : Venice High.

TOP PLAYERS : V, Sophia Santagata (5 goals, assist, 10 draw controls, 2 ground balls, turnover caused), Kaya Bartlett (3 goals,  8 draw controls, 4 ground balls, 2 interceptions), Gianna Falbo (5 goals, 2 ground balls, interception), Carisa Hudson (3 goals, 4 draw controls, 3 ground balls, 2 turnovers caused), Willow O'Toole (2 goals, 2 ground balls, 5 interceptions).

NEXT : Venice at Gulf Coast, Thursday, 7 p.m. for district title

Out-of-Door 15, Cardinal Mooney 2

AT : Out-of-Door Academy, Sarasota.

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Morgan Costallos (2 goals, 5 draw controls, 3 ground balls), Ally Frank (7 ground balls, 3 draw controls).

GOALIE : CM, Lily Vanderpol (5 saves 25%).

RECORD : Cardinal Mooney (5-10).

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 2A-DISTRICT 12 QUARTERFINAL

Venice 19,  Riverdale 1

AT : Venice High.

TOP PLAYERS : V, John Ptaszek (4 goals, 4 assists), Jack Clarkson (3 goals, 3 assists), John Piroli (3 goals), Nate Rockwood (2 goals), Kai Miller (2 goals), Travis Hicks (goalm assist).

OF NOTE: Venice’s Nathan Rockwood won 15 of 16 faceoffs..

RECORD : Venice (5-7).

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 18,
Admiral Farragut 9

AT : Saint Stephen's Episcopal School, Bradenton.

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Justin Millican (3 goals, 5 assists, 5 ground balls), Joey Doge (5 goals, 2 assists), Matt Vara (3 goals, 3 assists, 10 ground balls), Cole Ryskamp (4 assists), Dutch Anderson (3 goals), Will Deprenger (2 goals).

GOALIE : SS, Nick Pagnotta (12 saves).

OF NOTE : Justin Millican had his 100th career assist.

RECORDS : Saint Stephen's Episcopal School (11-2).

NEXT : Saint Stephen’s at Cardinal Mooney, Thursday (district championship).

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay girls, boys sweep Class 2A-District 11 tennis

