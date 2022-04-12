PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay girls, boys sweep Class 2A-District 11 tennis

The Lemon Bay High and Saint Stephen's Episcopal School boys and girls tennis teams each won district titles to advance to the region semifinals.

TENNIS

Class 2A-District 11

GIRLS

TEAM STANDINGS — Lemon Bay 20, Sebring 10, Parrish Community 9, DeSoto County 5, Booker 4, Hardee County 1, Port Charlotte 0, Bayshore 0.

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS — Singles — Odessa Eisch (Par C), Marie L’Abbe (LB), Rose Lowder (LB), Avery Shirley (LB), Fabiana Artigas (LB); Doubles — Jordan Shirley-L’Abbe (LB), Lowder-A. Shirley (LB).

BOYS

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Lemon Bay 21, 2. Hardee County 12. 3. Sebring 7, 4. (tie) Port Charlotte 4 4. (tie) DeSoto County 4, 6. Booker 1, 7. Parrish Community 0, 8. Bayshore 0

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS — Singles — Steve Ethier (LB), Hunter Andres (LB), Gray Lowder (LB), Billy Rand (LB), Caleb Hutcherson (LB); Doubles — Ethier-Andres (LB), Rand-Lowder (LB).

NEXT : Estero at Lemon Bay, 3 p.m. April 19 (Class 2A-Region 6 semifinal).

BASEBALL

Sarasota 9, Palmetto 3

AT : Palmetto High.

TOP PLAYERS: S, Mario Trivella (2-5, HR, 2 runs, RBI), Bradley Ramsden (2-5, 2B, RBI), Lance Trippel (2-4, 2B, run, RBI), Luke Jackson (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run), Cale Kreiger (2-4, run, RBI); P, Alden Shea (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run).

PITCHING : S, Bradley Ramsden (5IP, 2H, 3R-0ER, 1BB, 3K), Luke Jackson (2IP, 3Ks).

RECORD : Sarasota (12-6).

NEXT : Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Riverview 10, Braden River 4

AT : Braden River High.

TOP PLAYERS : R, Dylan Wilds (2-3, 3 runs), Chris Barr (1-4, 3B, 2RBI), Pip Smalley (2-4, 2 runs, 2RBI), Cooper Backman (1-2, 3 runs, RBI); BR, Cesar Valera (2-4, run, RBI).

PITCHING : R, Sam Klanot (4IP, 2H, 2BB, 4 Ks).

Parrish Community 8, Manatee 4

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Carson Womer (2 hits, HR, 2B, 3RBI), Calin Heath (3 hits, 2B, 2 SB), Hunter Gray (2 hits).

PITCHING : PC, Alek Trompke (5IP, 1ER, 4 Ks).

OF NOTE: Parrish Community used all 21 players.

Inspiration Academy 10,

Cardinal Mooney 1

AT : Cardinal Mooney Catholic School, Sarasota.

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Eddie Zaun (2-2, 2B, RBI), Paddy Hebda (2-3); IA, Carpenter (3-5, 2RBI), Peterson (3-5, RBI), Miller (2-3 2B, 2RBI).

RECORD : Cardinal Mooney (9-6).

Calvary Christian 9, Venice 0

AT: Calvary Christian, Clearwater.

TOP PLAYER: V, Stephen Deans (1-2, 2B).

PITCHING: V, Doug Schapley (IP, hit, 2K), Simon Yochum (IP, 2K).

SOFTBALL

Parrish Community 9, Riverview 3

AT: Parrish Community High.

TOP PLAYERS: PC, Alex Call (2-3, HR, 4RBI, 2 runs), Grace Woodring (2-3, 2RBI, run); R, Angela Lutkowsky (1-2, 2B, run, RBI).

Lakewood Ranch 11, Charlotte 0 (5 inn)

AT: Lakewood Ranch High.

TOP HITTERS: LR, Cassidy McLellan (3-3, 2B, 3RBI), Amanda Lee (2-3, 2B), Grace Hogie,(2-2, HR, 2B, 5RBI), Addyson Bruneman (2-2, 2B, 2RBI), Ella Dodge (2-3).

PITCHING : Ella Dodge (4IP, 2H, 8K), and Peyton Knight (1IP, 1H).

OF NOTE : Lakewood Ranch is ranked No. 5 in the nation by USA Today and No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.

RECORDS : Lakewood Ranch (15-2); Charlotte (10-8).

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

Class 3A-Region 3

TRADITIONAL

TEAM SCORING — Lakeland 33, Riverview 25, Venice 20, 8. North Port 13, 9. (tie) Lakewood Ranch 10, 9. (tie) Palmetto 10, 17. Manatee 1, 20. Sarasota 0.

AREA WINNERS — 183 pounds, Ahmad Hunter (R) 550 total, 219 pounds, Max Kollar (R) 645.

SNATCH

TEAM SCORING — Lakeland 44, 3. Palmetto 24, 5. North Port 20, 7 . Manatee 13, Sarasota 0, Riverview 0, Lakewood Ranch 0, Venice 0.

AREA WINNERS — 119 pounds, Tyler Moya (NP) 125; 169 pounds, Kale Bunce (P) 225; 239 pounds, Rylee Jackson (P) 225.

Class 2A-Region 4

TRADITIONAL

TEAM SCORING — 1. Charlotte 70, 3. Port Charlotte 18, 10. (tie) Southeast 5, 13. (tie) Braden River 4, 15. (tie) Bayshore 2, 15. (tie) Parrish Community 2, Booker 0.

AREA WINNERS — 129 pounds, Troi’Quwan McClary (C) 435; 139 pounds, Zachary Anderson (C) 505; 154 pounds, Nathaniel Smith (C) 510; 169 pounds, Ryan Peterson (C) 555; 199 pounds, Christian Kreegel (C) 620 pounds; 219 pounds, Charles Vanamburg (PC) 630.

SNATCH

TEAM SCORING — 1. Fort Myers 48, 2. Charlotte 44, 3. Port Charlotte 31, 8. Braden River 7, 10 (tie) Southeast 4, Bayshore 0, Parrish Community 0.

AREA WINNER — 139 pounds, Zachary Anderson (C) 150; 219 pounds, Charles Vanamburg (PC) 235; 238 pounds, Tyler Dampier (PC) 200.

Class 1A-Region 4

TEAM SCORING — Lemon Bay 56, 2. Bradenton Christian 22, 5. (tie) Cardinal Mooney 14, 9. Imagine School at North Port 13.

AREA WINNERS — 119 pounds, Alexander Truisi (LB) 325; 129 pounds, Justin Ramnarine (LB) 365; 154 pounds, Wyett Rightmire (Imag) 510; 169 pounds, Caleb Corridino (LB) 495; 183 pounds, JR Rosenberg (CM) 560; 219 pounds, Landon Spanninger (LB) 605.

SNATCH

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Lemon Bay 53, 2. Bradenton Christian 28, 3. Imagine School at North Port 22.

AREA WINNERS — 119 pounds, Angel Vasquez (Imag) 115; 139 pounds, Ethan Lemoyne (LB) 135; 154 pounds, Wyett Rightmire (Imag) 180; 169 pounds, Caleb Corridino (LB) 170; 183 pounds, Brendan Gitt (BC) 180; 219 pounds, Landon Spanninger (LB) 175; 238 pounds, Jake Robinette (BC) 185.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 2A-DISTRICT 12 SEMIFINAL

Venice 26, Palmetto Ridge 0

AT : Venice High.

TOP PLAYERS : V, Sophia Santagata (5 goals, assist, 10 draw controls, 2 ground balls, turnover caused), Kaya Bartlett (3 goals, 8 draw controls, 4 ground balls, 2 interceptions), Gianna Falbo (5 goals, 2 ground balls, interception), Carisa Hudson (3 goals, 4 draw controls, 3 ground balls, 2 turnovers caused), Willow O'Toole (2 goals, 2 ground balls, 5 interceptions).

NEXT : Venice at Gulf Coast, Thursday, 7 p.m. for district title

Out-of-Door 15, Cardinal Mooney 2

AT : Out-of-Door Academy, Sarasota.

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Morgan Costallos (2 goals, 5 draw controls, 3 ground balls), Ally Frank (7 ground balls, 3 draw controls).

GOALIE : CM, Lily Vanderpol (5 saves 25%).

RECORD : Cardinal Mooney (5-10).

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 2A-DISTRICT 12 QUARTERFINAL

Venice 19, Riverdale 1

AT : Venice High.

TOP PLAYERS : V, John Ptaszek (4 goals, 4 assists), Jack Clarkson (3 goals, 3 assists), John Piroli (3 goals), Nate Rockwood (2 goals), Kai Miller (2 goals), Travis Hicks (goalm assist).

OF NOTE: Venice’s Nathan Rockwood won 15 of 16 faceoffs..

RECORD : Venice (5-7).

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 18,

Admiral Farragut 9

AT : Saint Stephen's Episcopal School, Bradenton.

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Justin Millican (3 goals, 5 assists, 5 ground balls), Joey Doge (5 goals, 2 assists), Matt Vara (3 goals, 3 assists, 10 ground balls), Cole Ryskamp (4 assists), Dutch Anderson (3 goals), Will Deprenger (2 goals).

GOALIE : SS, Nick Pagnotta (12 saves).

OF NOTE : Justin Millican had his 100th career assist.

RECORDS : Saint Stephen's Episcopal School (11-2).

NEXT : Saint Stephen’s at Cardinal Mooney, Thursday (district championship).

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay girls, boys sweep Class 2A-District 11 tennis