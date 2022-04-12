8 Montgomery-area basketball players selected for AHSAA North-South All-Star Game

Eight Montgomery-area basketball players — four boys and four girls — were selected to compete in this summer's AHSAA North-South All-Star Game.

The All-Star Games, which will take place in Montgomery in July, will feature a North team and a South team, each consisting of 15 rising seniors.

Prattville Christian posts CoCo Thomas and Hannah Jones, as well as St. James guard K.K. Hall and Trinity guard Emma Kate Smith, were named to the South girls team.

On the boys side, Autaugaville guard Jaden Nixon, Jeff Davis guards Ketwan Reeves and Zidkijah Edmond and Montgomery Catholic guard LJ Green were all named to the South team.

Jones, a first-team Class 3A All-State selection, averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in leading Prattville Christian to a 36-1 record and second straight state title. Thomas averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds per game and was named second team All-State.

Smith was named first team All-State after leading Trinity to the Class 3A regional final, averaging 16 points, five assists and shooting 42% from three. Hall averaged 13 points and shot 37% from deep for the Class 4A runner-up Trojans.

Nixon led Autaugaville to the Class 1A Final Four and was named first team All-State after averaging 20 points and five rebounds per game. Green, an All-Metro selection in 2021, averaged 10 points and three assists in helping Catholic advance to the state tournament.

Reeves averaged 18 points and shot 35% from three on 10 attempts per game en route to third-team Class 7A All-State honors. His teammate Edmond averaged 13 points and four assists for the 20-10 Volunteers.

LAMP boys basketball coach Robb McGaughey was named an administrative coach for both the South boys and girls squads.

The North-South game will take place during All-Star Sports Week, which will run from July 18-22 and be held in conjunction with the AHSAA Summer Conference in Montgomery.

