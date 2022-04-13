ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First steps taken with Posey County sewer project

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Over two decades in the making. a Posey County infrastructure project is now starting to take shape. Site work is underway for the Wadesville – Blairsville sewer plant.

Officials say piping for the sewer system has arrived and should go in the ground in a matter of days. They tell us they have been trying to build a closed sewer system in the area for years but have been met with financial delays and opposition from people who say it is an added cost to homeowners that is not needed.

Committee formed in response to DAACE requests

There are still two pending lawsuits attempting to stop the project. Members of the sewer board say if those lawsuits are dismissed, the system should be operational in about a year.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

