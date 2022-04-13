ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Baseball Fans Pack Polar Park for WooSox' Home Opener

By Bianca Beltrán
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorcester Red Sox fans started showing up to Polar Park before doors opened at noon for the team's home opener. "I took the day off. She got dismissed early from school today," said Matthew Lavoie. "We like to come in early, and we like the whole feel of the ballpark …...

Turnto10.com

Cranston's Pannone takes mound for WooSox opening day

WORCESTER, Mass. (WJAR) — Tuesday was opening day for the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park, and there was a Rhode Islander on the mound for the WooSox. Cranston's Thomas Pannone signed a minor league deal with the Sox last month. Pannone has 13 major league starts under his...
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Red Sox Home Opener Kicks Off Busiest Weekend In Boston Since 2019

BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years. Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics game, the BAA 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon. Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more. “Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.” He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed. “It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Maine Mariners prepare for final playoff push

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Mariners will begin their final playoff push Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena when division-leading Reading skates into town. With three games left in the season, the Mariners are just seven percentage points behind Worcester for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North.
PORTLAND, ME

