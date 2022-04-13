Eastern junior Karbach won't scare anyone as a centerfielder, but he'll beat some people

VOORHEES – You're going to see more of Patrick Karbach this season, and it's going to be good.

Eastern High School's junior centerfielder may not cut an imposing figure at the plate, but he's someone you have to reckon with -- a lefty hitter in the middle of a pretty good lineup.

“I think a lot of people underestimate him; he's just a little guy,” Eastern coach Rob Christ said. “But he's quite an athlete. He's tough and he wants to compete. That's what he does. Every single day.”

Karbach had a hand in producing all three runs Tuesday, as the Vikings upended Shawnee, the No. 5 team in the South Jersey Mean 15, 3-1.

He singled, moved up on a fielder's choice and scored the tying run in the second inning.

“I got down early and was just trying to put a ball in play,” Karbach said. “The turf was hot, and when it's hot (the ball) bounces really high, so I just put a ball in play that bounced up over the second baseman's head and got through for a hit.”

It was still 1-1 when he came up again in the third inning. Eastern had Logan Dawson and Sam Winsett on base with two outs.

“I knew he (Shawnee pitcher Jackson Logar) was going to throw me a second curveball, after he located the first one pretty well, and I just sat on it and hit it the other way.”

Dawson scored on the play. Wyatt Hoffman singled to make it 3-1 a moment later.

Karbach said he was the same guy, when he went up in a pressure situation.

“I try not to change my approach at all. I just try to stay with it. That's my thing,” he said. “I stay in myself. I know who I am. I'm not a home run hitter. I find a ball and put it in play.”

Besides, there's enough pressure to be had elsewhere. Karbach has demonstrated his leadership and citizenship, and recently he submitted his essay to the National Honor Society. He's on pins and needles waiting to find out if he's been accepted. Worse, he's admittedly more a Math guy than an English guy.

An essay? Can't I just do some equations?

“I can totally see myself playing college baseball somewhere, and probably studying something in math – maybe statistics. I'm pretty good in math. Maybe something in actuarial sciences. It's just something that comes easy to me that I can make a good living off of, so that's what I'm going to do.”

He sees a niche, he steps in.

There's a precedent for that.

Karbach was a rotation player for the Vikings last season, when he had two hits in just six at bats. Christ hoped he'd step forward into the lineup, and that's exactly what happened.

“He was kind of an off-and-on starter – maybe once every four or five games,” Christ said. “But you know – every year, someone has to step up, and he's done a great job. He's very competitive and in the preseason, he hit the ball very well. He's got a textbook swing. Sometimes he just needs to believe in himself a little bit more, because we do.”

He certainly seems to have a plan that came together. The Vikings moved Sean Perkins into the infield from center field, and it created his opportunity.

“Last year towards the end of the season I played a lot more,” he said. “And this year I really came out and showed who I am. Some guys left, I saw a chance to come in – I got a little bigger and a little stronger. Obviously I hit a couple times a week and go to the gym, but other than that, it's just being who I am.”

