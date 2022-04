The New York Yankees aim to ride the momentum of an emotional victory into the opener of a three-game series against the host Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Although the Yankees have secured two shutouts in the last three games and boast a 2.49 team ERA, a distinct pitching concern came to light on Thursday after Aroldis Chapman walked three batters in the ninth inning. The fireballer was replaced by Michael King, who recorded the final three outs to secure a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO