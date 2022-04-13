Officials respond to blown over semi on Highway 75

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are responding to a semi that blew off the road on Highway 75 near the Morningside exit.

First responders, including an ambulance, are on the scene. There is currently no confirmation of any injuries at this time, however.

The right lane of traffic was closed off and should be reopened sometime Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you updates as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.