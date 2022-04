Nearly 20 years have passed since John Matthews played soccer for Edwardsville High School, but his connection to the EHS program, especially Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid, remains strong. A 2003 EHS graduate, the 37-year-old Matthews played for Edwardsville's Class AA state championship team in 2000 and was also a member of the state runner-up squad in 2001. Matthews, who went on to play soccer at SIUE, now lives in Glen Carbon and works for World Wide Technology in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO