Titan Bats Get Hot Early, Hang on to Top Crimsons

ROXANA - The Roxana Shells righted their ship with a 8-2 win over Hillsboro at Tuesday and Kendall Kamp has a good idea why. "We had the momentum early and kept it up most of the game," said Kamp, who is already getting looks from Division I colleges.
Edwardsville's Cade Hardy makes a diving catch in center field in the first inning against Jackson at Busch Stadium. (Rick Brewer/For the Intelligencer) Jim Edmonds hasn’t patrolled center field at Busch Stadium since July 4, 2010, when he was playing his final MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers. His last game with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium was Sept. 17, 2007.
DWIGHT — Samantha Harsh had great command as she shut down the Midland offense in a 10-0 Tri-County Conference softball victory at DTHS Tuesday. Harsh allowed just four hits and struck out eight as the Trojans improved to 4-3. Alexis Thetard gave Harsh all the runs support she needed...
