ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston

By Ninfa Saavedra
Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
People

Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed. In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Houston#Houston Police Department#Shooting
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Man found shot to death in front yard of Melbourne home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night. Police said they got a call regarding gunshots near the intersection of Lipscomb Street and W.H. Jackson Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. [TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom...
MELBOURNE, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Four cited in Louisiana after alligator found shot in the head

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, April 10, four individuals from Texas were cited after an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The four people were cited for taking an alligator during a closed season. LDWF identified the suspects below: Boyd Bumbera, 23, from Brookshire Texas Baron Vargas, 27, from Houston […]
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy