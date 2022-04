NEW YORK — With rising costs and inflation impacting everything from food to gas, it's no surprise that home prices for buyers and renters are also up. Housing prices have soared, especially for renters. According to an analysis from Realtor.com, median rents spiked upward by approximately 20% year-over-year in January, and it's not just large cities that are being affected.

HOUSE RENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO