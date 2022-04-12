ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury deliberates again today in murder case of doctor accused of overprescribing fentanyl to the dying

By Jean Casarez, Lauren del Valle
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
A jury deliberating the legal fate of an Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing the powerful opioid fentanyl to patients near death will continue its work for a third day on...

