Arrest made in northeast Bakersfield standoff

Update: A man, Juan Gutierrez, was taken into custody just after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning following a standoff, according to police.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of domestic violence around 7:38 p.m. Officials said Gutierrez, 43, was threatening a woman with brass knuckles and and pistol whipping with a firearm.

Upon arrival, Gutierrez fled into a home and refused to surrender himself.

A SWAT callout was initiated due to the fact that Gutierrez was armed and there was an 11-year-old child was inside the home during the standoff. The child was not hurt.

Gutierrez was arrested for charges associated with the domestic violence and booked into the Kern

County Jail.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities responded to a call around Tuesday evening on the 100 block of Loma Linda Drive for spousal abuse which t urned into a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home.

Lt. Jason Townsend with the Bakersfield Police Department said a neighbor saw a man assaulting a woman in the street. The neighbor then called the police and confronted the man. The man pointed a firearm at the neighbor then went inside the home.

The man is refusing to come out and is presumably armed. The SWAT team is there.

Loma Linda Drive is blocked at Thelma Drive. Avoid the area if possible.

Multiple neighbors said the couple often fights.





This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.