In front of over 4,000 fans for the second straight day, the FredNats dropped the second home game of the season 13-6 to the Carolina Mudcats. After falling behind 5-1, the Nats cut the lead to 5-4, but seven runs in the 8th inning for the Mudcats secured the win for Carolina, who improves to 4-1 on the season. The FredNats remain above .500 at 3-2. For the second straight day, the Mudcats struck in the 1st inning. The first three Mudcats reached, and Carolina put up four runs in the 1st against FredNat starter Andrew Alvarez.

CAROLINA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO