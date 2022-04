Due to fire spreading through the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains, the park has been forced to close multiple trails and campsites. Officials first learned of the flames around 1 p.m. this afternoon when a fire near Cooper Creek was nearing the southern side of the park. And after rangers responded, they saw that a second fire was also burning near Stone Pile Gap close to the Thomas Divide.

