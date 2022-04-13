ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Hardly Anyone Is Feeding Their Dog Safely, a US Study Suggests

By DAVID NIELD
ScienceAlert
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study has found that only a small fraction of dog owners are aware of the official guidelines for safely handling their pet's food – in this case the guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. These guidelines cover how pet food...

Comments / 23

Elizabeth Hierlmeier
1d ago

Just going to put it out there, dogs literally eat other animals fecal matter and garbage if given the chance. If the food scoop isn't washed daily, I'm not sure that's going to be the end all to end all.

Reply(3)
17
Kat
1d ago

raw feeding is not an issue if done correctly. it's not just throw some raw hamburger in the bowl it has to be balanced, they have to be adjusted to the diet, dishes have to be washed after every meal with hot soapy water. the fda is against raw because they don't get funding from the raw feeders like they do purina

Reply
5
Ann Plamondon
1d ago

I have been feeding my dogs homemade dog food for years and I treated it as I do when I’m cooking for my family. I wash my hands I don’t cross contaminate with the cutting boards and knives I don’t cross contaminate with meat or vegetables. Their bowls are washed after each use and the water bowl is cleaned about three times a day. I take the same precautions I would take if I was feeding my family or if I was feeding guest.

Reply(1)
4
