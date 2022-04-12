ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Chrysler Airflow Concept to get new design, teases refreshed grille

By Anthony Alaniz Published by
motor1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrysler’s portfolio is sparse and dated, but parent company Stellantis has plans to change that by 2028. The Chrysler Airflow Concept that debuted earlier this year is a preview of the company’s upcoming electrification efforts. The car looked ready for production when it launched, but Chrysler will “unveil a new look”...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 Silverado 3500HD Dually Work Truck Spied Testing

The Chevy Silverado HD will receive a major model refresh for the 2024 model year, introducing a wealth of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup nameplate. Now, GM Authority has caught this 2024 Silverado 3500HD prototype testing on public roads, giving us an early look at what’s in store.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 automotive designs of March that automotive enthusiasts will surely appreciate

We’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of automotive designs at Yanko Design. Each automotive was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every automotive we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of automotive designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From a fluid Alpha Romero supercar to a hybrid racer that gives you the thrill of a hyperbike – each of these drool-worthy automobiles is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry! Automotive enthusiasts will be itching to get their hands on them, and take them for a spin on the streets!
CARS
torquenews.com

Chrysler is Asking Students to Help Design its Next Electric Vehicle

Stellantis is giving high school students an incredible opportunity to learn about vehicle design. The contest invites students to "envision a future Chrysler product for the next generation of electrified vehicles and mobility solutions." Stellantis Design is celebrating 10 Years of its Drive for Design Contest. This year, the automaker...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler Pacifica#Chrysler Airflow#Design#Vehicles#Stellantis#The New York Auto Show#Ev#Stla
Motorious

1933 Chrysler Imperial CL Close Coupled Sedan Is An Ultra-Rare Classic

Chrysler has made a massive reputation within the classic automotive collectors' community for its dedication to design and performance. As impressive as the modern models are, some people like to focus on the incredible past, which is full of models with more than enough performance to compete. Despite having experienced decades of decay and aging, some vintage vehicles have remained in good shape since their initial creation. This particular car is the perfect example and would be an excellent purchase for any classic automotive enthusiast who tastes high-class style. So what sets this vintage sedan apart from the sea of old Mopars?
BUYING CARS
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Motorious

1930 Cadillac 452 Has A Massive V16 Engine

Classic Cadillac luxury automobiles are some of the nation's most famous collector vehicles because of their flamboyant style and comfortable ride quality. These cars were made to be the pinnacle of high-class style, which was then complemented by a massive engine to complete the package. Even today, Cadillac still focuses on bringing consumers the best of both luxury and performance with models such as the CV5-T and Blackwing models. While these cars are legendary in our time, some enthusiasts enjoy looking at the history and lineage of the American luxury car lineup. This car is likely one of the best examples of how Cadillac built its brand around the engine and interior.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s All-New Wuling Jia Chen Interior Design Unveiled

Last week, SAIC-GM-Wuling officially unveiled the all-new Wuling Jia Chen MPV as the latest addition to the brand’s new passenger vehicle family. Now, General Motors’ second joint venture in China has just revealed the interior design of the Jia Chen that will become Wuling‘s next entry-level multipurpose vehicle.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

The boAt 1200F speaker gets a deliciously colorful makeover with this Silver Award-winning design concept

Our 2022 began on an incredibly exciting note with the #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt Design Challenge and we can’t be more thrilled to announce the winners! Instead of the conventional 3 winners, this time we’ve chosen 5 winning entries – Gold, Silver, Bronze, a special Student prize, as well as a new Honorable Mention that we added at the last minute because of how impressed we were with the entries! The challenge saw more than 1500 people signing up to participate and clocked in nearly 400 entries by the time the competition ended. The jury, headed by Katharina Stärck, Ayush Singh Patel, and Sarang Sheth arrived at 5 entries that delivered on the competition’s brief of rendering/designing the boAt Stone 1200F Wireless Speaker to make it look impactful and alluring. Over the course of this week and the next, we’ll introduce you to the winners and their designs.
ELECTRONICS
Truth About Cars

Go With the Flow: Chrysler Shows Another Airflow EV in New York

Like it or not, electric vehicles are arriving en masse to the American car market. Chrysler hauled the wraps off its Airflow Concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January , appearing in typical ‘electric car white’ as part of its parent company’s wide-reaching EV Day presentations. Now, the brand’s stylists have slipped that car into a photo-inversion machine, showing in a black body color with copper accents.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L First Look: Long On Hurricane Power

It's not easy making a huge SUV a runway model. They tend to be big lumbering beasts. And taking a premium three-row full-size SUV and stretching it to create a long-wheelbase version only makes the job harder. But it can be done. Exhibit A: the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and its upper crust twin: the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Official: Toyota Supra getting a manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Friday finally confirmed that a...
CARS
motor1.com

Mazda suggests new inline-six engines will be its last ICEs

Going against the tide, Mazda is introducing a new family of large combustion engines featuring an inline-six layout. Coming in both petrol and diesel flavours, these are in direct contradiction to the downsizing recipe we're seeing more of across the industry. It looks as though the Zoom-Zoom company has saved the best for last as the 3.0-litre petrol and 3.3-litre diesel units will likely be its final internal combustion engines.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Honda teases 2 electric sports cars, including possible redesigned NSX

Honda on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging strategy that will see the automaker invest more than $60 billion in R&D over the next 10 years, with the bulk of the funds to be spent on development of electric vehicles and software. The strategy will see Honda launch 30 EVs globally by...
CARS
motor1.com

Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state batteries

Nissan unveiled today its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells. The facility is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese company announced in-house development of solid-state batteries in November 2021 with a plan to start pilot production at its Yokohama Plant in...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Electric BMW i7 shows illuminated grille trim in new teaser

The BMW i7 EV and its petrol-powered 7 Series sibling debut on 20 April, just over a week from today. But ahead of those anticipated unveilings, BMW has released a single image to tease the upcoming i7, showing off its illuminated grille trim and split headlight treatment. In this glimpse,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy