Kingston, PA

Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookie should be suitable for Passover and Easter

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcNGe_0f7TZ96i00
Delectable, decadent, moist, and shiny if you let the batter sit a spell, these flourless cookies can be, as near as this lifetime Roman Catholic could confirm, kosher with the right powdered sugar. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

By coincidence MT and I recently were both looking for recipes suitable for Passover to use in this week’s test kitchen columns. By good fortune, last week MT had lined up a visit to the Friedman Jewish Community Center for a story on their senior fitness class and I tagged along to shoot the photos.

The new center is impressive, the people who took the class raved about instructor Debbie Grossman, and I ran into the ever-affable former Children’s Service Center head Joe DeVizia as he waited for a class designed to help Parkinson’s patients stave off the effects of the disease (seems to be working great for him).

Of course we chatted with JCC Adult & Cultural Services Director Barbara Sugarman, the center’s go-to contact for media for as long as I can remember. MT mentioned her plan to make a cheesecake she believed was kosher, and Barbara — having “be helpful” encoded in her DNA — offered to look over the recipe if MT emailed it to her.

I took that as an invite to email her a recipe I wanted to try, for flour-less chocolate chip cookies, from delish.com, and Barbara informed me that the powdered sugar is a concern because it usually contains corn starch, considered not kosher because it is from a grain. She pointed me toward the Kosher/Passover section at Wegmans or Price Chopper, as well as Kingston Kosher grocery store at 425 Tioga Avenue

I was already heading for Wegmans for some other stuff and went there first. While I couldn’t find anything marked kosher, the organic powdered sugar listed sugar and tapioca, no corn starch. A quick web check on my phone suggested this should be acceptable, though I welcome input from experts. In the future, I’ll head to the Kingston store if I need kosher ingredients.

All that said, while these were made with the hope they’d be acceptable Passover cookies, they are also amazingly delicious. The newsroom taste testers raved:

“They’re dangerous,” reporter Ryan Evans said after tasting a cookie. “They say all the senses are related, and I was eating it with my eyes, so I knew it would be good before I tasted it.”

“Heavenly,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “Luscious.”

“I love this,” reporter Kevin Carroll said, comparing the taste to a chocolate truffle.

“It’s really good,” said intern Jordan Daniel.

”They remind me of a macaroon,” said page designer Toni Pennello, also a fan.

“Whatever it was, it was very good,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle, who wondered if the absence of flour made the cookie a healthier choice than if it had flour.

“They were a rich chocolaty delight,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “Very moist, with exceptionally rich chocolate flavor.”

Obituary clerk Ashley Bringmann said she was “almost afraid to try them,” thinking they might be “too chocolaty.” Then she decided her fears were groundless. “They’re nice and chewy,” she said, adding she enjoyed the flavor.

My only tip: Remember to lightly coat the parchment paper with some cooking spray. Despite having the spray out on the table I forgot this step, and the baked cookies did not come off the paper willingly. That said, some extra care with a thin, flexible fish spatula coaxed all the cookies off the baking sheet and onto the cooling rack intact.

Dobru Chut!

Flour-less Chocolate Chip Cookies (Delish.com)

Cooking spray

2 ½ cup powdered sugar (for kosher cookies, avoid sugar with corn starch among the ingredients)

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 cold large egg whites

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 ½ cups chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and very lightly grease with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Stir in egg whites and vanilla, then add chocolate chips. For shinier cookies, rest dough at room temperature for 20 minutes. Scoop tablespoon-size mounds onto prepared baking sheets and bake until set, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool for about 5 minutes on baking sheet then carefully transfer cookies to a cooling rack with a spatula to cool completely.

