Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Betis can move ahead of Atlético Madrid and into fourth place in the Spanish league if it wins at Real Sociedad. Betis enters the round just one point behind Atlético. Sociedad is also in the fight for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth. A victory would lift the Basque Country team level with Atlético before the titleholders play Espanyol on Sunday. The game is one of two league matches Betis has before playing the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. Coach Manuel Pellegrini reminded his squad that “if (a player) plays poorly thinking ahead to the Copa, it will be tough for him to be in the starting lineup (for the final).”

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO