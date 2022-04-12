ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityKevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words escalates between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Ap#The Champions League#English#Spanish#Bayern Munich#The Premier League#Tottenham
Daily Mail

'Give him the No 7 shirt': Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copying his dad's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration as he scores for Manchester United's Under-12 side in a youth tournament in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr decided to copy his dad's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for Manchester United's under-12s. The 11-year-old notched the Red Devils fifth goal against EF Girones Sabat during a youth tournament in Spain. Ronaldo prodded home a set piece from close range, before running towards the corner flag,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: The 4 best World Cup futures bets to make now

The World Cup will be here before you know it! Yes, we’re seven months away from the World Cup starting in Qatar, but now that the groups are set, the market has adjusted futures odds. This is why it's time to break down some odds and throw down a couple of early bets.
NFL
BBC

Atletico's partial stadium closure suspended

Atletico Madrid have had their request to suspend the partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano granted. The Spanish club were told to close off at least 5,000 seats at the 68,456-capacity stadium for the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City. Uefa's ruling was due to...
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: AC Milan hosts Genoa; Real Betis, Rennes eye CL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Betis can move ahead of Atlético Madrid and into fourth place in the Spanish league if it wins at Real Sociedad. Betis enters the round just one point behind Atlético. Sociedad is also in the fight for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth. A victory would lift the Basque Country team level with Atlético before the titleholders play Espanyol on Sunday. The game is one of two league matches Betis has before playing the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. Coach Manuel Pellegrini reminded his squad that “if (a player) plays poorly thinking ahead to the Copa, it will be tough for him to be in the starting lineup (for the final).”
UEFA
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy