MasterChef fans all say same thing about vegan cook as they predict outcome

By Robert Mann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MASTERCHEF fans were left saying the same thing about a vegan contestant on the show - and some even went as far as predicting how long they would last.

Tuesday night's instalment of the BBC cooking show saw nine talented home cooks arrive, with a vegan cook soon put under the spotlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQAsm_0f7TXKns00
MasterChef viewers were left ridiculing Meg Long's vegan cuisine Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqmqS_0f7TXKns00
Hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace were equally unimpressed by her dishes Credit: BBC

Meg Long was one of just 45 applicants selected for the 18th series.

But unlike many of her fellow contestants, Meg announced that she would only be cooking vegan food.

"I'm vegan, so I love to experiment with all sorts of vegan dishes," Meg revealed to hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

"Having fun with my food is really important. For me, it’s about sharing delicious food with my friends. I love using spices and never compromise on flavour with my dishes."

Despite her confidence, Meg's food didn't go down well with the judges and she was sent home as a result, with fans "unsurprised" by the outcome.

Alongside an emoji of a laughing face, one person penned: "Glad I decided to watch Masterchef tonight. Even then, they sent the only vegan of the series home for being useless."

Echoing their comments, someone else said: "They were never going to let a vegan through. They don't have a clue how to cook."

While a third added: "I know I should be nice, but I hear the word 'vegan' on MasterChef and my heart sinks."

The food show, notoriously meat-heavy, has attracted some criticism from the vegan and vegetarian community for its excessive use of animal products.

Richard McIlwain, chief executive of The Vegetarian Society, previously branded the show a “dinosaur” in a society in which many people are cutting down on meat.

A report by the Guardian found that during one season of MasterChef, 37 percent of the meals served featured red meat.

Meanwhile, 40 percent contained fish, and just two percent were fully plant-based.

MasterChef UK is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1YAq_0f7TXKns00
Meg Long was one of just 45 applicants selected for the 18th series Credit: BBC

