ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.K. says all options on table if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine

By Haley Ott
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoGRW_0f7TSLMi00

London — Britain's armed forces minister said Tuesday that "all options are on the table" for a Western response if Russia is found to have used chemical weapons in Ukraine . He spoke as unverified reports on social media alleged that Russian forces might have used chemical weapons in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"If they were used, the Prime Minister, the President of the United States, the President of France and other world leaders have all been clear that that crosses a line and that all options are on the table for how we would respond," James Heappey told CBS News partner network BBC News.

On Monday, Ukraine's far-right Azov brigade , which was incorporated into the country's security forces several years ago, claimed a Russian drone had dropped a "poisonous substance" in Mariupol, and that people were experiencing neurological problems and respiratory failure.

"Three people have clear signs of poisoning by warfare chemicals, but without catastrophic consequences," the battalion's founder, Andrei Biletsky, said on social media.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said the reports were being investigated.

"I can suggest that that was the phosphorus munitions, perhaps. The final and confirmed information will come later. But we have to understand that the risk of using chemical weaponry exists and is quite high," Maylar said on Ukrainian television.

A U.S. senior defense official said Tuesday that - though not confirmed - the reports were being taken seriously, given Russia's history of using chemical weapons, and that the situation was being monitored.

"We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement late Monday. "We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely. These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

Heappey, Britain's armed forces minister, stressed that there could be a number of responses from the West.

"It's important to have some ambiguity, and it's also not for any government minister from an individual country to pledge NATO involvement," Heappey said. "It's perfectly possible that a response to chemical weapons use could happen without NATO. But all options being on the table is meant as a very clear deterrent to President Putin from using these weapons that are utterly appalling, cause huge suffering and misery, are completely indiscriminate and won't just affect troops — not that that's not bad enough — but could well affect women, children, civilians."

Military analysts say Russia's war in Ukraine has been marked by ineptitude and a lack of professionalism. Over the weekend, it seemed Moscow was trying to fix that problem. President Vladimir Putin's military — already accused of committing myriad war crimes in its failed attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv — put General Alexander Dvornikov in charge of the ongoing invasion, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

Dvornikov previously led Russia's forces in Syria , where the United Nations accused them of committing war crimes including airstrikes targeting civilian areas and infrastructure.

Under Dvornikov's command, Russia is switching its focus to eastern Ukraine's Donbas regions, where Ukrainian forces have already been fighting Russian-backed separatists for eight years. Just a few days ago a column of Russian vehicles at least eight miles long was spotted heading for the region. Mariupol is a vital port, and one of the biggest cities in Donbas.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Monday that tens of thousands of Ukrainians were thought to have been killed in Mariupol alone after weeks of relentless Russian bombardment. As the city remains under siege, it hasn't yet been possible for people to emerge from their hiding places to take account of the true cost of Russia's assault.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Chemical Weapons#Chemicals#Cbs News#Bbc News#Ukrainian#Russians#Defense Hanna Malyar
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch. But state media on Thursday made no mention of the test, the tenth launch this year in the face of biting sanctions. 
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy