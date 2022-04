Students from Lake Oswego and surrounding areas gathered Friday, March 18, to celebrate their art and give back to other youth. Some of Eleni Antonis' earliest memories are of painting with her grandmother. Now, to honor the experiences the two shared, she sold some of her late grandmother's work at a local art show — with the money helping other kids have great art experiences with their family members.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO