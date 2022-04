Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. More than five million people are living with it. By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million. Treatments have been historically difficult to come by, with just one new drug approved in the past two decades. Now, researchers are testing an investigational drug for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO