Sitka Trail Works seeks community input on future trail development

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Hughey, Executive Director of Sitka Trail Works, joins KCAW’s Meredith Redick to discuss an upcoming initiative...

WSAW

Park Falls seeking input on future YMCA design

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Input is needed from people living in Park Falls and surrounding areas about a future YMCA. Earlier this month, the city of Park Falls received a $5.6 million grant to construct the YMCA. Currently, a groundbreaking is slated for 2022 and final construction is to be completed in 2023.
PARK FALLS, WI
Times-News

City seeks public input on proposal to connect Ecusta Trail to Oklawaha Greenway

The City of Hendersonville is seeking public input on a grant project proposal that could connect the Ecusta Trail to the Oklawaha Greenway and Seventh Avenue. The public is invited to attend a drop-in public meeting to be held from 4-6 p.m. March 29 at the City Operations Center at 305 Williams St. The meeting will provide grant project details, allow participants to provide feedback and show their local support for improving bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
cbs19news

New study seeks community input on Fifth Street safety improvements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new online survey has been launched as part of a safety study regarding Fifth Street in Charlottesville. The survey, which will be available until April 8, is seeking community input on safety improvements between Old Ridge Street and Harris Road. According to a post...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
yankodesign.com

Project DORO future mobility vision uses street lamps as parking spaces

Most of the concepts for cars of the future simply focus on getting from point A to point B, but one design gives an interesting solution to the problem of parking. Carmakers naturally tend to focus on how advanced cars will be in the future. They often put an emphasis on the conveniences of self-driving vehicles in an effort to reassure the public that today’s mishaps won’t exist in the future, at least ideally. Vehicles, however, won’t always be in transit, and while those visions and concepts might help solve traffic problems, many of them don’t address today’s parking problems. A more holistic mobility vision has to include the entire ecosystem, and that’s the idea behind this street project concept that makes a rather unusual proposition for solving parking space problems.
TRAFFIC

