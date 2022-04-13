ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway attacks prompts increased security at New Jersey mass transit hubs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

New Jersey is on alert following an attack at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

NYPD officials say a gunman shot multiple people inside the station at the height of the morning rush hour. The attack put many people in New Jersey on alert.

Tony Grant, of Newark, was supposed to go to New York City for a birthday dinner. But he came to Jersey City instead, following the attack.

“We were a little scared to come here, but we were not going to the city. We were going outside, but not going to the city,” Grant says.

He says he felt safer to see extra police officers on the PATH train heading to the Grove Street Station.

“It felt better knowing we had a lot more authority around…just to make sure we were safe around our area,” he says.

LIVE BLOG - Brooklyn Subway Shootings

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says that his city needs to be on high alert since New York City is located right across the Hudson River from Jersey City. He says security was increased immediately following the Brooklyn shooting.

“When the shooting happened, we knew about it immediately. We deployed resources to the train stations here, for two reasons. First, to make sure residents know that police are visible and they feel safe,” Fulop says.

But Fulop says another reason is because of how integrated New Jersey and New York City are when it comes to mass transit.

“As they are looking for the actor who did the shooting in New York, it is not difficult to think they could jump on the PATH and end up on this side of the river,” Fulop says. “So we want to be prepared for that as well… That's where we put a lot of time and effort into training for this type of situation.”

Fulop says he expects to keep security increased in the city at least until the suspect in the Brooklyn shooting is caught.

