Michigan Works! reminds the public about training and education options

Questions are being raised about fairness in fundraising, thanks to an examination of one of the candidates for Attorney General in Michigan. Former House Speaker Tom Leonard is running for the office. John Kennedy, the CEO of Autocam Medical, told M-Live that they asked him what the maximum donation was, and what he needed beyond the contribution limit. Kennedy and his wife each made the maximum individual contribution of $7,150 — but also wrote multiple checks totaling more than $39,000 that were sent to one of Leonard’s PACs.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO