Michigan State

Michigan Works! reminds the public about training and education options

By Tommie Lee
 3 days ago

Michigan Works! is reminding the public about education and training resources at...

Report cites COVID’s outsized impact on Black, Latino College plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an outsized impact on Black and Latino communities in Michigan, including when it comes to college plans. A new report from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative finds nearly a third of Black and Latino students canceled their plans to start college in the fall of 2020, a much higher rate than for white students.
Questions raised about candidate fundraising loopholes in Michigan

Questions are being raised about fairness in fundraising, thanks to an examination of one of the candidates for Attorney General in Michigan. Former House Speaker Tom Leonard is running for the office. John Kennedy, the CEO of Autocam Medical, told M-Live that they asked him what the maximum donation was, and what he needed beyond the contribution limit. Kennedy and his wife each made the maximum individual contribution of $7,150 — but also wrote multiple checks totaling more than $39,000 that were sent to one of Leonard’s PACs.
Accepting applications for program bringing local food to schools

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for a program to bring locally-produced foods to schools. According to a release, the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program will provide up to $200 million for states to buy local food for school meal programs.
Letter: The purpose of public education

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I think Max Provencher’s call in a recent BDN column for educational reform is based upon misinformation, bias and myth. His article reads as a conspiracy theory with school against students when he says public education “forces conformity” (maybe in Texas) and punishment for “trying new things.”
New Workforce Development Program to offer trainings, certifications to South Bend residents

City launches new workforce development program to offer trainings and certifications to South Bend residents. The Department of Community Investment announced today the launch of Upskill SB, a new workforce development program targeting job seekers, professionals, and recent high school or college graduates to earn industry-level job certifications. By offering a wide range of training options and reimbursing certification costs, Upskill SB aims to develop highly skilled workers in South Bend and retain high quality jobs in the region.
Job training options lack wraparound services

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “I tell everyone, tip your housekeepers,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday as he watched trainees at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas practice the precise art of bed making.   Southern Nevada’s hotel housekeepers, overwhelmingly immigrants and women of color, can probably use the extra cash. The cost of a three-week training program at the Academy […] The post Job training options lack wraparound services appeared first on Nevada Current.
Donna Locke: Public educators are expected to work magic on politicians’ messes

Public school teachers, principals, and superintendents are held to account for outcome-influencing factors beyond their control. Educational outcomes in this country have been adversely affected by political policies and demographic shifts in the schools that public educators are expected to deal with like magicians pulling rabbits and high test scores out of hats.
Masks optional in D.C. Public Schools, parents weigh in

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As of Wednesday, March 16, wearing a mask in District of Columbia Public Schools is optional. The school system made the announcement on Friday, March 11, and received mixed reviews on social media. While there were many people thanking the school system for giving them a choice, others were upset it was […]
Walorski seeks to extend summer school food and other programs

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has introduced legislation to help schools navigate the challenges faced by the nation’s food supply chain issues. Walorski is a co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, and recently introduced the Securing Nutrition for American Communities and Kids, or SNACK, Act. It would offer flexibility to school nutrition programs and make it easier for them to deal with the ongoing food supply chain disruptions and other situations.
Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Establish New $43 Million Program to Support Rural Health Care Providers

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack Wednesday announced the establishment of a program under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to expand rural hospitals and providers’ access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and supplies, while helping rural health care providers stay financially solvent in the long-term. The initial awards of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants total $43 million and will benefit 2.2 million people who live and work in rural America. Awardees include 93 rural health care organizations and community groups across 22 states.
Graduate student workers at IU likely to strike

It’s looking likely that graduate student workers at Indiana University will be going on strike this week. Graduate workers are demanding higher pay for the work they do on top of pursuing their graduate degrees. Many say that what the university pays them to work and teach is not...
Antisemitic incidents on IU campus catch Senator Todd Young’s attention

A series of anti-Semitic incidents on Indiana University’s campus have caught the attention of Sen. Todd Young. Monday, he spoke against the recent acts that are now being investigated. Young met with dozens of Jewish students on campus. The anti-Semitic comments were posted online. They targeted Jewish fraternities and...
How Railway Supply Chain Issues Are Impacting Indiana Farms

Many Indiana farmers say supply chain issues have been negatively affecting their day-to-day operations. The rail industry is also feeling the pinch and that’s been impacting Hoosier farms. Railways have always been an important piece of the supply chain and are usually a cost-effective and reliable way to get...
‘Racism is a public health crisis:’ MSU medical students protest fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

It’s what dozens of medical students from Michigan State University chanted while walking down Michigan Avenue and throughout the downtown area on Friday afternoon. “It's unexplainable. You can’t really put it into words how many people care about Black lives,” said Paige Sims about the turnout of the march. She's the co-vice president of the Student National Medical Association. “Our classmates here showed that they’re allies. Being here, wearing our white coats, representing Michigan State’s College of Human Medicine, the students who study here in Grand Rapids care about Black lives.”
NYC receiving $4B over 4 years for child care expansion

NEW YORK -- New York City is set for what could be a big expansion in child care.Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday the state is giving the city $4 billion over the next four years for day care and pre-school seats.Adams says a lack of child care makes life difficult for working families."It is one of the greatest inhibitors to families, particularly women, from getting back into the work force, and it has been a burden for far too long," he said.The mayor says the state also authorized new tax incentives to spur the private sector to create 17,000 new child care slots.Adams says vacant retail space could be used for child care facilities.
