As we previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite held steady against the NBA Playoff Buy In games, getting #3 for the night. It only dropped slightly from the week before, with 977,000 viewers and a 0.37 (486,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour and the overrun. It was noted that at least part of the overrun numbers should be credited to the show that aired after Dynamite.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO