DNR: Eliminate Food Sources for Emerging Bears This Spring

For a shed hunter, the only thing better than actually spotting a buck shedding his antlers is getting the event on trail-camera. One Tom O’Reilly posted the video below on Youtube last month, noting that it was captured on January 6 of this year and that the time stamp is incorrect. In any case, it’s making the rounds now, as we’re in the midst of shed hunting season. It’s such a great depiction of the event, where the buck, seemingly irritated by the presence of his antlers and ready to get that weight off his head, first does a whole-body shake and then a head-shake to achieve his goal. If there’s a bigger gimme in the shed hunting world, I haven’t seen it.

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO