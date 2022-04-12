ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

DNR: Eliminate Food Sources for Emerging Bears This Spring

By Lee Voss
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Minnesota's black bears will be emerging from hibernation soon and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering some tips to avoid any confrontations with the hungry animals. Because there are no berries or green...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
NOLA.com

Feral hogs are outsmarting people and predators in the U.S. They have a 500-year head start.

They attacked Shakira in Barcelona. They’re “rampaging” in San Francisco. In November, they appeared in New Orleans East, tearing up yards and putting residents on edge. Proliferative, destructive, and seemingly irrepressible, feral hogs have rapidly become one of the most challenging invasive species on the planet. Once primarily a nuisance in rural areas, the “pig bomb,” as South Carolina-based feral hog expert Jack Mayer calls it, has arrived at the doorsteps of cities like New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dnr#Hibernation#Birds#Bbq#Drive Ins And Dives
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Outdoor Life

“Operation Longbeard” Puts an End to the Largest Wild Turkey Poaching Ring in History

Mississippi game wardens recently uncovered what is regarded as the largest wild turkey poaching ring in history. It included three states, 15 people, and more than 100 wild turkeys. And, like most wildlife cases, the investigation known as “Operation Longbeard” began with a tip—or what game wardens called “whispers”—about its ringleader, Kenneth Ray Britt Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Field & Stream

Shed Hunter’s Dream: Trail-Cam Video Catches 10-Point Buck Dropping Both Antlers

For a shed hunter, the only thing better than actually spotting a buck shedding his antlers is getting the event on trail-camera. One Tom O’Reilly posted the video below on Youtube last month, noting that it was captured on January 6 of this year and that the time stamp is incorrect. In any case, it’s making the rounds now, as we’re in the midst of shed hunting season. It’s such a great depiction of the event, where the buck, seemingly irritated by the presence of his antlers and ready to get that weight off his head, first does a whole-body shake and then a head-shake to achieve his goal. If there’s a bigger gimme in the shed hunting world, I haven’t seen it.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle Struck and Killed By Vehicle in Wisconsin

American morale took a blow on Friday when a bald eagle, the most patriotic U.S. symbol, was struck and killed by a vehicle on the side of a Wisconsin highway. In a statement addressing the mournful loss of the bird, the WI Vilas County Sheriff’s Office said, “We would like to remind you that eagles are commonly feeding alongside the highways this time of year. We ask that you please use caution and remember that eagles need extra time and space to gain flight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYT

Wildlife officials catch 500-pound bear roaming near a Tennessee university

A 500-pound black bear prowling around a Tennessee university has been captured and relocated, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The bear was living near the Tusculum University campus in Greeneville. In a Facebook post, the agency said the bear “had become habituated to human and unnatural foods.” The large bear had made a habit of eating garbage, bird seed, and pet food, and “ramped up its activity and property damage last year.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Outdoor Life

Ducks Unlimited Season Review: Waterfowl Numbers Down, Drought Lingers

This week, Ducks Unlimited released its 2021-22 Season in Review, which is an overarching synopsis of the waterfowl season that brings together large-scale environmental patterns and duck hunter experiences. The report acts as a snapshot of weather, habitat conditions, and regional duck abundance during the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season, and it includes the results from DU’s Mid-winter Waterfowl Surveys for the Central and Mississippi Flyways.
ANIMALS
9&10 News

DNR: Fish Kills May Be Common During Spring Thaw

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says after ice and snow cover melt on the Great Lakes early this spring, Michiganders are more likely to find dead fish or other aquatic animals. The department is reminding everyone that this is a normal occurrence since winter conditions can cause fish and...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy