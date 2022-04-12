Speedrunner finishes Elden Ring in less than 7 minutes

The Elden Ring speedrunning scene proves once again that time is fake. How else can you explain that people are zooming through the Lands Between faster than it takes to boil a pot of water? You can’t; there’s no other explanation.

On Tuesday, speedrunning superstar Distortion2 broke Elden Ring’s world record completion time again, coming in at 6 and 59 seconds. This ridiculous feat comes mere days after his other record-breaking run.

“World’s first [sub-seven] minutes in Elden Ring,” Distortion2 said on Twitter. “This category has been quite the ride. Still some room for improvement, but I am done with this for now.”

You can watch this absurd run for yourself below. The next time someone tells you that time isn’t a social construct, send them this video.

These records will probably be one-upped quite often, as speedrunners regularly hone their techniques to shave more time off of runs. Not to mention speedrunning scenes stay active for years. On Tuesday, a speedrunner found a hilarious ladder-skip glitch in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater — 18 years after the game came out.

With how staggeringly successful Elden Ring is, folks will probably refine their high-speed attempts for years to come.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.