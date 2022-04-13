ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 3 Injured in Fatal Crash: Saginaw PD

Saginaw police say one woman is dead following a crash Monday afternoon. On April 11 at approximately 3:12 p.m., Saginaw Police were notified by Fort Worth police of a two-vehicle crash located in the 1200 block...

