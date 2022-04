I was rear-ended on the freeway a few days ago and the driver who hit me fled the scene. The police took a report but have not been able to identify the other driver. I ended up in the hospital with some serious injuries. I am not going to be able to go back to work for a few weeks, at least. The bills for my medical care are going to start piling up. I have no idea what to do. Please help.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO