The following information comes from LSU Athletics:. LSU’s Faustine Aifuwa was taken No. 35 overall during the third round in the WNBA Draft on Monday night by the Las Vegas Aces, joining teammate Khayla Pointer to be drafted by the Aces this year and former Tiger Theresa Plaisance who signed with the Aces during the offseason.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO