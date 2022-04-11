ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Carter talks Mizzou visit, future plans

By Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou Publisher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 19th, Northern Iowa’s season ended with a second round NIT loss to Brigham Young. Four days later, the Panthers’ second-leading scorer was on his way out. Noah Carter entered his name in the transfer portal on March 23rd. “It feels...

missouri.rivals.com

