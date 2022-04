Ms. Marvel has a new trailer and fans of the hero are on cloud nine. Disney+ is bringing Kamala Khan to the MCU on June 8th. So, only a few short months until the big origin story for one of Marvel's most-beloved young heroes. The clip gives fans a ton to chew on. One of the biggest conversations around the DIsney+ show is bound to be the changes to Kamala Khan's powers. In the comics, she's an Inhuman with stretching powers called Embiggening. However, in the MCU, Ms. Marvel will have energy-based constructs that allow her to shoot her fists as projectiles and other abilities. So, a ton of people are wondering how the series will juggle all of these differences while still remaining true to the character. It's a lot to handle, but seeing Ms. Marvel in live-action really is a delight. Check out some of the responses down below.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO