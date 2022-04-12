ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri football players feel the burn with newfound offseason activity

By Kyle Pinnell
 1 day ago

As Missouri football players entered the yoga room at the Lotus Hot Yoga studio, it was hard for them to ignore the sudden change in temperature.

With weather outside touching the teens then, ahead of spring practices, the effects of stepping into a compact 100-degree space for an hourlong workout were palpable. But, as they’ve learned since, when classes are done and the temporary discomfort fades, players leave refreshed and well-stretched.

With days full of practices, weight training and classes, hot yoga has quickly become a popular escape for several players. This spring, those sessions have come up in press conferences, and players have been more than happy to explain the benefits they’ve felt since first stepping out of their comfort zones.

“I think that (hot yoga) has been really good for mobility, flexibility and strength, especially in awkward positions,” senior receiver Barrett Banister said.

Banister was the first to discover Lotus — a yoga studio opened by Brandy Turner and her husband, Josh, in May — and initially reached out in January to schedule a session for himself and redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook. In the months since, several curious teammates have joined them, and a handful are now regulars.

“They’ve all mentioned low-back pain and hip pain,” Turner said. “They’re huge guys, and yoga with the heat really helps them lengthen and stretch into poses a bit further. The idea of sitting down and meditating is not appealing, but a hot yoga session still feels very athletic.”

When players first attended a session, they entered the studio with no idea what to expect and many let their guards down early. For the opening 15 to 20 minutes, Turner instructs her class to focus on breathing as the temperature slowly inches up to 104 degrees, where it remains.

Then the stretches quickly become more complex. As humidity increases, grimaces and fatigue start to become visible on players’ faces as they realize what they’ve walked into.

“Yoga rooms are silent spaces, but we would start to get moving, and (players) would get to the point where it was more difficult and you could see them laugh falling out of a pose or looking at each other,” Turner said. “It has been neat to watch them really embrace the practice.”

Most of Lotus’ classes focus on the hip and lower back, which helps alleviate some of the more common physical ailments football players experience. Classes have been especially popular among Missouri linemen, who spend entire practices bending over in straining positions. Turner said she consistently sees graduate student Connor Wood while other regulars include seniors Trajan Jeffcoat, Cannon York and Isaiah McGuire.

Albeit subtle, players have noticed the effects of slowing down to breathe and staying present while stretching. The hope is that those improved skills translate to the field for practices this spring and beyond.

“Every single one of them walks out and tell me that it was more intense than they expected it to be,” Turner said. “And they’ve each come back because they like the stretch and how they feel afterward.”

In addition to being a good workout, the classes give players the opportunity to interact with the Columbia community. During the public classes, everyone from off-work businessmen/businesswomen to self-employed millennials see a different side of the athletes they see take Faurot Field on Saturdays in the fall.

“It’s amazing how excited (one guy) was getting,” Turner said. “He’s telling people at work that he was working out with the football team. It was a realization of ‘Yeah, this is our football team,’ and you step back and they’re just kids. It was a different take about being up close and personal with these guys that people idolize.”

Multiple players have expressed interest in attending more sessions when their football schedule allows. Some have even booked private sessions and hope to find time to continue classes in the fall.

What started on a whim as an off-field activity has quickly become an anticipated nonfootball workout. Walking into the 100-plus-degree studio never gets any easier, but players now know what to expect and the benefits that come: all by doing something as simple as focusing on their breath in a hot room.

“Yoga is going to help a football player that has to bend all the time and needs to be able to turn a corner,” defensive line coach Al Davis said. “I think it’s good that players have gotten together and found a place to go to.”

