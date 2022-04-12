Missouri receiver Barrett Banister, in the black jersey, participates in a drill

Missouri swim seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil, junior Amy Feddersen and sophomore Sierra Smith all were selected to the All-SEC Second Team, the conference announced Wednesday. To qualify for the All-SEC teams, athletes must finish in the top three in an event at the SEC Championships. First-place finishers are selected to the All-SEC first team, while second- and third-place finishers qualify for the second team. Thompson earned second in the 100-yard backstroke at SECs. Thompson, Keil, Feddersen and Smith all placed third in the 200 freestyle relay at the championships. This is Keil‘s and Thompson’s fourth All-SEC accolade and Feddersen’s third. This is Smith’s first All-SEC selection.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO