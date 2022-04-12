ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri receiver Barrett Banister, in the black jersey, participates in a drill

By Lucas Owens/Missourian
 1 day ago

In this Missourian file photo, Missouri receiver Barrett Banister, in the black jersey, participates in a drill during spring practice March 3 at the Missouri Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. When Banister found out about Lotus Hot Yoga, he was the first Missouri football player to start attending sessions. Since Banister and quarterback Brady Cook attended a session earlier this season, several teammates have joined them.

Alabama Football: As spring winds down an updated SEC QB ranking

A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
Four Missouri women's swimmers selected to All-SEC second team

Missouri swim seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil, junior Amy Feddersen and sophomore Sierra Smith all were selected to the All-SEC Second Team, the conference announced Wednesday. To qualify for the All-SEC teams, athletes must finish in the top three in an event at the SEC Championships. First-place finishers are selected to the All-SEC first team, while second- and third-place finishers qualify for the second team. Thompson earned second in the 100-yard backstroke at SECs. Thompson, Keil, Feddersen and Smith all placed third in the 200 freestyle relay at the championships. This is Keil‘s and Thompson’s fourth All-SEC accolade and Feddersen’s third. This is Smith’s first All-SEC selection.
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
How Jadon Haselwood is fitting in with Arkansas football after transferring from Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — When a player like Jadon Haselwood enters the transfer portal, a lot of schools come calling. Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school and the top-ranked player in his native Georgia in the class of 2019. The talented wide receiver decided to transfer from Oklahoma in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He finished his redshirt sophomore year with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career.
Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
MU women's golf tees off for opening round of SEC Championship

Missouri women’s golf opened play Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. Twelve of the 14 SEC schools participating came in to the week as top-50 ranked teams. Teams will play three rounds of qualifying Wednesday to Friday, when the field will be cut to the top eight for the beginning of the matchplay Saturday. The Tigers sit in...
MU softball must slow Georgia's offense in conference matchup

Georgia softball‘s season started similar to Missouri’s — with an extra-innings game decided by one run. The Tigers were fortunate to come out on top. The Bulldogs not so much. But the two months since then have made those games a distant memory. Georgia has established itself as a force in the SEC. Missouri not so much. In Tuesday’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, the Tigers — for the first time all season — were not ranked. It underscores Missouri’s struggles this season. Halfway...
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
Wyoming News

Water Fight Nebraska Colorado

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan to build canals in neighboring Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. The project would divert water out of Colorado to ensure that it gets its share under the South Platte Compact, a water-sharing agreement enacted in 1923.
