ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri receiver Barrett Banister, in the black jersey, participates in a drill

By Lucas Owens/Missourian
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jA2OA_0f7QsAW400

In this Missourian file photo, Missouri receiver Barrett Banister, in the black jersey, participates in a drill during spring practice March 3 at the Missouri Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. When Banister found out about Lotus Hot Yoga, he was the first Missouri football player to start attending sessions. Since Banister and quarterback Brady Cook attended a session earlier this season, several teammates have joined them.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: As spring winds down an updated SEC QB ranking

A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Ex-Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is transferring to West Virginia. Daniels made the announcement on Instagram following a weekend visit to West Virginia’s campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. He is wrapping up undergraduate classes at Georgia and would be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
KEYT

Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#In The Black#American Football#Missourian
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
546
Followers
2K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy