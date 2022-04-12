ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri football players feel the burn with newfound offseason activity

By By Kyle Pinnell
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jA2OA_0f7Qs64P00

As Missouri football players entered the yoga room at the Lotus Hot Yoga studio, it was hard for them to ignore the sudden change in temperature.

With weather outside touching the teens then, ahead of spring practices, the effects of stepping into a compact 100-degree space for an hourlong workout were palpable. But, as they’ve learned since, when classes are done and the temporary discomfort fades, players leave refreshed and well-stretched.

With days full of practices, weight training and classes, hot yoga has quickly become a popular escape for several players. This spring, those sessions have come up in press conferences, and players have been more than happy to explain the benefits they’ve felt since first stepping out of their comfort zones.

“I think that (hot yoga) has been really good for mobility, flexibility and strength, especially in awkward positions,” senior receiver Barrett Banister said.

Banister was the first to discover Lotus — a yoga studio opened by Brandy Turner and her husband, Josh, in May — and initially reached out in January to schedule a session for himself and redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook. In the months since, several curious teammates have joined them, and a handful are now regulars.

“They’ve all mentioned low-back pain and hip pain,” Turner said. “They’re huge guys, and yoga with the heat really helps them lengthen and stretch into poses a bit further. The idea of sitting down and meditating is not appealing, but a hot yoga session still feels very athletic.”

When players first attended a session, they entered the studio with no idea what to expect and many let their guards down early. For the opening 15 to 20 minutes, Turner instructs her class to focus on breathing as the temperature slowly inches up to 104 degrees, where it remains.

Then the stretches quickly become more complex. As humidity increases, grimaces and fatigue start to become visible on players’ faces as they realize what they’ve walked into.

“Yoga rooms are silent spaces, but we would start to get moving, and (players) would get to the point where it was more difficult and you could see them laugh falling out of a pose or looking at each other,” Turner said. “It has been neat to watch them really embrace the practice.”

Most of Lotus’ classes focus on the hip and lower back, which helps alleviate some of the more common physical ailments football players experience. Classes have been especially popular among Missouri linemen, who spend entire practices bending over in straining positions. Turner said she consistently sees graduate student Connor Wood while other regulars include seniors Trajan Jeffcoat, Cannon York and Isaiah McGuire.

Albeit subtle, players have noticed the effects of slowing down to breathe and staying present while stretching. The hope is that those improved skills translate to the field for practices this spring and beyond.

“Every single one of them walks out and tell me that it was more intense than they expected it to be,” Turner said. “And they’ve each come back because they like the stretch and how they feel afterward.”

In addition to being a good workout, the classes give players the opportunity to interact with the Columbia community. During the public classes, everyone from off-work businessmen/businesswomen to self-employed millennials see a different side of the athletes they see take Faurot Field on Saturdays in the fall.

“It’s amazing how excited (one guy) was getting,” Turner said. “He’s telling people at work that he was working out with the football team. It was a realization of ‘Yeah, this is our football team,’ and you step back and they’re just kids. It was a different take about being up close and personal with these guys that people idolize.”

Multiple players have expressed interest in attending more sessions when their football schedule allows. Some have even booked private sessions and hope to find time to continue classes in the fall.

What started on a whim as an off-field activity has quickly become an anticipated nonfootball workout. Walking into the 100-plus-degree studio never gets any easier, but players now know what to expect and the benefits that come: all by doing something as simple as focusing on their breath in a hot room.

“Yoga is going to help a football player that has to bend all the time and needs to be able to turn a corner,” defensive line coach Al Davis said. “I think it’s good that players have gotten together and found a place to go to.”

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

LOOK: Ed Orgeron makes surprise appearance at Notre Dame football practice

Notre Dame had a surprise guest from LSU at practice on Tuesday. No, it’s not who you think. It was former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron took in the Fighting Irish’s practice Tuesday morning — and it’s not without some irony. LSU opted not to bring him back after last season and the Tigers hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opted to promote Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to the top spot to replace Kelly, who held the role for 12 years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

How Jadon Haselwood is fitting in with Arkansas football after transferring from Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — When a player like Jadon Haselwood enters the transfer portal, a lot of schools come calling. Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school and the top-ranked player in his native Georgia in the class of 2019. The talented wide receiver decided to transfer from Oklahoma in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He finished his redshirt sophomore year with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Football Team#Yoga Class#American Football#Lotus
WCJB

Gator football team preps for Orange & Blue Game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can’t blame any members of the Gator football team for tossing and turning the next few nights. The words “Game Day” will finally be spoken on Thursday when Florida plays its Orange & Blue intra-squad scrimmage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Opening arguments, witness testimony begin in Doug Brenner’s lawsuit against Oregon, NCAA and Willie Taggart

EUGENE — Opening arguments and the beginning of witness testimony were heard Wednesday during the second day of the civil trial in the case of former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner against former UO football coach Willie Taggart, former UO strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde, the University of Oregon and the NCAA.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner asks for $100 MILLION in damages as part of a lawsuit against the NCAA over 'permanent injuries he suffered during dangerous team workouts in 2017'

Former University of Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner has added a $100 million demand against the NCAA for punitive damages in his ongoing lawsuit against the collegiate athletic organization, the school, and then-Ducks head coach Willie Taggart over allegedly permanent injuries he sustained during controversial workouts in 2017. Brenner was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
550
Followers
2K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy