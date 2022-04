ST. LOUIS — Scott Rolen already has his red jacket as a Cardinals Hall of Famer, but another call could be coming soon. That would be a call from Cooperstown. Rolen received 63.2% of the vote on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot for this past 2022 election cycle. That's a jump from 52.9% in 2021 and 35.3% of the vote in 2019. A player needs 75% of the vote to get elected.

