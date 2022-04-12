ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

High school tennis

 1 day ago

Lisle High School's Caden Carnes, foreground...

Spencer Evening World

Lady Patriot tennis returns strong team in 2022

The Owen Valley Lady Patriot tennis team lost one senior in 2021, but return a strong nucleus to kick off the 2022 season. OV returns senior Haley Frank at number one singles, senior Elizabeth Johnson at number two singles and senior Bre Davis at number three singles, moving up from number one doubles. Senior Grace Coryea will be back playing number one doubles and will be joined by foreign exchange student Ines Hidalgo. Rounding out the starting varsity roster at this time will be senior Alex Sartelle and junior Maddy Dill, playing number two doubles.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WMBD/WYZZ

College signings for April 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college choices official at signing ceremonies on Tuesday. Richwoods diver Molly Gordon signed with Bryant University. Richwoods’ Jaida Davis (Iowa Wesleyan basketball), Metamora’s Zack Schroeder (Wabash College basketball) and Morton’s Olivia Pippin (Heartland Community College volleyball) also signed their letters Tuesday.
PEORIA, IL
The Voice

Camron Donatlan: Champion recognition deserved

Camron Donatlan has been an outstanding athlete in three sports and in five schools, including West Aurora High School. The 2018 West Aurora graduate has followed his dreams. Success started in high school football as a return man and hard runner, a seven-foot high jumper, and an all-around basketball player as a 6-3 guard/forward.
AURORA, IL
Lisle, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jenna Samp scored in the 77th minute to lift Morton to a 1-0 win over host Washington in a key Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer game Tuesday. Dunlap blanked Metamora, 3-0, in soccer. Washington, Metamora, East Peoria, IVC, and Princeville were among the softball winners. Normal Community, Dunlap, Peoria Christian, Delavan, Illini […]
PEORIA, IL
Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

