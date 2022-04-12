High school tennis

The Owen Valley Lady Patriot tennis team lost one senior in 2021, but return a strong nucleus to kick off the 2022 season. OV returns senior Haley Frank at number one singles, senior Elizabeth Johnson at number two singles and senior Bre Davis at number three singles, moving up from number one doubles. Senior Grace Coryea will be back playing number one doubles and will be joined by foreign exchange student Ines Hidalgo. Rounding out the starting varsity roster at this time will be senior Alex Sartelle and junior Maddy Dill, playing number two doubles.

OWEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO