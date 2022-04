Sates won the 500 free at the men's NCAA Championships last month, swimming the 3rd-fastest time in history. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After one semester at Georgia, South Africa’s Matt Sates, who owns a trio of World Junior Records, has decided to end his very brief NCAA career. This morning, Sates turned pro, signing with the Newton Agency, and will be returning to his hometown of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to train. Sates had only arrived at the University of Georgia in the U.S. in January, spending roughly 3 months with the Bulldogs before making this decision.

