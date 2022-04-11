ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Community egg hunts to be held around Clackamas County

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Attend community egg hunts the day before Easter in Lake Oswego, Wilsonville, West Linn and Gladstone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhXKa_0f7QZPtu00

After taking a two-year break due to the pandemic, community egg hunts are back. The day before Easter, kids will scurry across fields collecting as many candy-filled eggs as they can.

Cities like Lake Oswego, West Linn, Gladstone and Wilsonville are all hosting egg hunt events on Saturday, April 16. Here's a rundown of what is being planned.

West Linn

The West Linn Lions Service Club will stuff 3,000 eggs with candy so kids in the community can collect them at 10 a.m. at the West Linn High School stadium field.

Starbucks also will provide coffee for those who attend early and prizes will be distributed to each group, which is based on age. This year will be the club's 66th egg hunt.

Mike Watters, a Lions club member, enjoys seeing the anticipation and helping out some of the kids who appear to be struggling to nab eggs.

"The egg hunt gives you a full exposure to the overall community and so many different age groups and so many different schools. It's a community event that has a lot of different benefits to it," he said.

In a different kind of Easter event, the city of West Linn is putting on a scavenger hunt at Mary S. Young Park. Prizes will be awarded at the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include both an easier and more difficult hunt.

"There will still be eggs, but that won't be what they're hunting for. We wanted to do something different," city Recreation Supervisor Tyler Harmon said.

Lake Oswego

Hope Community Church in Lake Oswego is hosting its 12th annual Community Egg Hunt, where it will have over 15,000 eggs strewn across the Lake Oswego Hunt Equestrian Field as well as the appearance of the Easter Bunny, Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele, who will hand out prizes, and the Lake Oswego Fire Department. The event will start at 11 a.m.

"We feel this is something as needed as much now as ever to bring people together," Rev. Keith Dickerson said. "This fits in perfectly with our mission of helping people know God and join him in whatever work he's doing in the community and making things better. That's what this is all about for us."

Gladstone

The city of Gladstone's egg hunt for kids ages 10 and younger who live in Gladstone will start at 11 a.m. sharp at the Gladstone High School fields. Along with candy, prizes and coupons will be up for grabs. Kids will be divided into groups based on age.

"It is really entertaining to watch the kids and how fast they pick up the eggs. It's done within seconds," organizer Hayley Kratz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2xn4_0f7QZPtu00

Wilsonville

Over 10,000 candy- and prize-filled eggs will lay across the ground for a start time of 10 a.m. at the Memorial Park ball fields. The prizes will have coupons from local businesses.

Other events to check out

Clackamas Repertory Theatre performance

The Clackamas Repertory Theatre will perform "Queens Girl in Africa" March 31-April 24. The play follows teenager Jacqueline Marie Butler, whose family moves to Africa following the assassination of Malcolm X. For more information, visit clackamasrep.org/event-item/queens-girl-in-africa.

Walk With Ease

The Oregon State University Extension Service & Pioneer Community Center is hosting "Walk With Ease," a program formulated by the Arthritis Foundation to encourage walking as a way to improve strength, mobility and health. The six-week class will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays from April 14 to May 26. To register, visit ocrecreation.activityreg.com.

"Charlotte's Web" in Oregon City

Oregon City Children's Theatre presents "Charlotte's Web" at 7:30 p.m. April 15, 16 and 22 and at 1:30 p.m. April 16 and 23 at the Beavercreek Grange, 22041 Kamrath Road. All tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at OCCTheatre.org.

Wine Walk

The Willamette Wine Walk is taking place 5-9 p.m. April 20 throughout the Willamette Business District in West Linn and tickets are on sale. The event features music, special offerings from businesses, local wine samples and a raffle. For more information, visit http://www.historicwillamette.com/willamette-wine-walk/.

Newcomers group to host fashion show

The Newcomers Welcome Club is hosting a fashion show presented by the Lake Oswego boutique pig'ments: a unique boutique at its luncheon 11 a.m. April 14 at the Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby. Tickets cost $35.

Honoring heroes of 9/11

The Royal Rosarians will plant a "firefighter" rose to honor the heroes of 9/11 at the rose garden in the lower parking lot of Lake Oswego City Hall 12 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Jewelry show

The Sophisticated Beads spring jewelry show will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22-24, at the under level across from the Macy's entrance in Clackamas Town Center, 12000 S.E. 82nd Ave. The show includes beads from Nairobi tribal women in Kenya and helps support their work.

Teen brain development presentation

Dr. Crystal Collier, a therapist and educator, will discuss teen brain development during an event 6:30-8 p.m. April 13 at the Museum of the Oregon Territory's Tumwater Ballroom, 211 Tumwater Drive, and 6:30-8 p.m. April 14 at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St. For more information and to register, visit octogether.org.

Lakewood Theatre musical

The Lakewood Theatre in Lake Oswego will perform "Canterville!", an original musical by Kurt Misar and Russ Cowan at 7 p.m. April 15 and 2 p.m. April 16. The story centers around a ghost at an English castle's involvement in a love triangle. The showings are part of Lakewood's New Treasures Series, which highlights original compositions by local artists. To purchase a ticket, visit http://www.lakewood-center.org/.

Sweethearts Masquerade Ball

Christ Church Parish in Lake Oswego will host a Sweethearts Masquerade Ball featuring a DJ, dancing and a professional photographer 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday April 23. Preregistration is required and tickets cost $29 for Lake Oswego residents and $37 for non-residents.

Asian Culture Festival

On April 16, the Lake Oswego High School Asian American Student Union will hold its first annual Asian Cultural Festival. During the festival, attendees can sample food from different Asian countries supplied by local restaurants, including everything from bubble tea to sushi. They also can try activities like learning words from a new language or mixing Chinese herbal medicines. The event will be held noon to 5 p.m. at Lake Oswego High School. To buy tickets, visit AsianFestivalLO.com. Admission to the festival is free, but due to limited space in the auditorium, attendees must purchase a $5 ticket to watch the 90-minute show that will feature various acts. The performances include lion dancers, traditional musicians, martial arts performances, a fashion exhibit and much more.

Reflection for people of Ukraine

Christ Church Episcopal Parish in Lake Oswego is hosting Maundy Thursday 7 p.m. April 14. The event will conclude with a period of reflection for the people of Ukraine. Before that there will be the eucharist of the lord's supper, washing of feet and stripping of the alter. The event is a part of Holy Week.

To have an event highlighted in the events page, contact assistant editor Corey Buchanan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

