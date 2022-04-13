16 Expert Burn-Out-Fighting Tips For Anyone Who Can't Just Quit Their Job

So you're over it. But, as you've probably already figured out, quitting your job is easier said than done.

Your job gives you routine, stability, and a paycheck. It may make you unhappy, but it's a known evil , and for most of us, a known evil can feel safer than the unknown.

Hence, the problem.

If you're not in a position to quit your job , you may be asking yourself exactly how you're going to make it work. I asked the founders of the recruitment agency, Monday Talent , for their advice.

But first, what exactly is burnout?

Burnout is a feeling of exhaustion — be it emotional, physical, or mental — that's caused by excessive and prolonged stress.

Williams says burnout may show up as "the sensation of drowning and feeling unable to save yourself, or a drained battery that can no longer hold its charge." She says, "People who experience burnout often feel overwhelmed to the point that they are paralyzed. Their work productivity suffers; they become increasingly cynical and increasingly withdrawn."

Sound like you? Here's how to cope when you have a bad case of burnout but can't just quit your job:

1. Burnout is often caused by unresolved or untreated stress, so the first step is to face that feeling head on (as uncomfortable as that sounds).

When you feel stress or anxiety building, it's easy to grab your phone and distract yourself. But Williams says you shouldn't "push these feelings away, you need to address them head on before you become completely burnt out!"

And even though there are a million things (likely work things) you need to be doing, Mednick says "It's important to put yourself first ... In my opinion, facing burnout head-on can improve your performance at work. If you address the things that are causing the burnout and utilize some of the tips to combat burnout, your performance will improve because you will have set those boundaries upfront."

2. Once you've got it in your sights, try and identify the root cause of your stress.

The trick is to face and deal with these feelings before they get so big they feel insurmountable. To key in on what the root cause may be, consider these prompts from Williams:

"Are you overwhelmed by how much work you have on your plate? Are you exhausted from working overtime to try and keep up? Do you feel like you don't have the support you need to complete certain tasks?"

3. Talk it out with a friend, family member, or therapist.

When you're in the thick of it, pinpointing what is causing you stress and anxiety can be tricky. Williams says that "If you are unable to pinpoint where your stress is coming from, try talking to someone. It can either be a professional therapist, a close friend or a family member." Mednick notes that "there are likely others who can relate to this feeling at some point in their lives. Talking it through can help to identify what is contributing to burnout so that you can make the necessary changes."

If your friends and family members aren't helping and you need to call in the big guns, start by checking out BetterHelp or Talkspace .

4. Then, have a sit down with your boss. (Trust me, unless they are a very foolish fool, they'd rather hear this than lose you or have to deal with your lack of productivity down the road.)

When it comes to talking with your boss, McLaughlin suggests you "come with specific examples of why you are burning out and solutions to prevent it, like: support for certain tasks, time off, more training or further hiring for your team. Keep it simple and concise, your boss is not your shrink. And remember, you are not alone, this is a very common issue."

So, if the root of your stress is that you feel unsupported, you might ask for weekly checkins or extra help on a certain project.

5. Rope in your colleagues (especially if your boss is unsupportive).

The solution to your burnout may be as simple as letting your teammates know where you're at and asking them for help. Chances are they've been there, too.

"Maintain open and honest dialogue with your colleagues. Let them know what you need from them to feel supported," says Williams.

6. Step back and organize your tasks and your time. Not great at that? Ask for help.

When you have a huge list of tasks and a looming deadline, you may feel stuck. Williams says, "Knowing what you have to do and when you should be doing it can be a great way to prevent feeling overwhelmed which is one of the leading causes of burnout."

She suggests taking a step back to prioritize your tasks and organize yourself. And if organization and time management isn't your cup of tea, she says "you may need help from a direct manager or a trusted advisor."

7. Start saying no.

If you're experiencing burnout at work, chances are you've taken on too much. It can be hard (and sometimes feel impossible) to say "no" when your boss asks you to take something on.

But Williams says, "It is much better to take on a workload that you can handle vs. trying to take on too much and not delivering your best work on any project or even worse, burning yourself out."

8. Burn off some steam through exercise or check in with yourself.

You've heard this one before, but are you doing it? Williams says, "There is a reason why exercise is often suggested as a way to combat stress or burnout. Exercise truly is directly linked to your mental health."

Another idea is to try mediation. "Meditation allows you to check out from the chaos in your brain for even just a few minutes, which really makes a difference when trying to sort through mental clutter," explains Williams, who recommends starting with the guided meditations on Headspace .

9. Make time each day to get outside.

It's amazing how just stepping outside to grab a cup of coffee, or a walk around the block can reset your mental state.

Williams says, "In this still largely remote world so many of us are living in, we sometimes don't have a reason to leave our home for days at a time. We can easily retreat into our virtual worlds (I know I am guilty of this!). Getting outside for even just a few minutes a day can be incredibly cathartic and remind you that there is more to life than just work!"

10. Up your sleep quota.

When you're working long hours, you might end up staying awake later just to give yourself enough time to come down off your work day. But going to bed later (and still waking up early for work) can really hurt you in the long run.

"There have been endless studies that show the correlation between rest and mental health. Without adequate rest, it is hard for us to think clearly or operate at our best. Taking care of our mental wellness is one of the most important ways to combat burnout," says Williams.

11. Make sure you have a life outside of work.

"If all you have going on in your life is work, it is easy to quickly burn out. You need to make sure you are finding things that keep you stimulated that have nothing to do with your job," says Williams.

She suggests trying a new hobby and spending time with family and friends to remind yourself that there's more to life than work. Because, there really is.

12. Give yourself set work breaks (and actually you take them).

Once you're in the flow, it's easy to keep working, forgoing any sort of break. But that can be dangerous when you're trying to avoid — or deal with — burnout.

Mednick suggests that you, "Take a lunch break away from your desk, take a walk and/or exercise at lunchtime. Structuring your day in this way will allow you to have time for yourself and truthfully, no one can function working straight through day in and day out."

For McLaughlin, a break can be as easy as "wandering into my son's nursery and squeezing him."

13. It can be tricky, but do what you need to do to separate your work life and home life.

When you work from home, it can be easy to reply to an email at the dinner table or check in on a project from bed. And chances are you'll end up getting sucked into an email conversation or checking "just a few" more things off your to-do list.

For your own sanity, you should avoid this sort of thing at all costs. Securing and respecting home time is key to keeping your mental health in check.

"When you close your computer at the end of the day, try not to open it or check your email until the next morning," suggests Mednick.

14. That means TURNING OFF your notifications.

All three of the Monday Talent founders flagged this one.

"My life became exponentially better when I stopped the vast majority of my alerts," explains McLaughlin.

Why? Because just one of those little pings shifts your mind from the here-and-now (aka enjoying your life outside of work) and pulls you back in it.

15. And even — gasp! — taking time away from your phone and computer.

These days our lives revolve around our phones and computers. Burnout is a given when you're constantly plugged in and accessible. McLaughlin suggests unplugging "whether it is for breaks or at the end of the work day, take meaningful time away from your screen(s)."

So maybe that means leaving your phone at home when you go out for a walk or reading a book instead of watching a show before bed.

16. And finally, know when it's actually time to quit your job.

There's only so much you can do to combat burnout. If you're constantly overwhelmed and unhappiness persist, it might be time to quit your job .

"If the Sunday scaries become daily scaries, or you find yourself unmotivated, unfulfilled, or just unhappy then it is time to move. Life is too short and there are far too many career paths out there for you to be stuck in a role you hate," says McLaughlin. After working in the recruiting world, McLaughlin says "rarely, if ever, do people tell me they moved too soon."

Are you experiencing burnout in your life? Share how you've been feeling and any tips that have helped you in the comments.

