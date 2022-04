The coolest thing about the beautiful new wall mural at Orange Stationer is the promise that the large-scale accent piece is but a taste of things to come. “We’ve got another project in the works right now,” Chris Kovatch said. “We’re still in the early stages and will be announcing a location in the coming weeks or months. The goal is to try and do one of these per year to add to our community and create one more thing to draw people in, one more thing to make it nicer. It can brighten and cheer things up.”

ORANGE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO