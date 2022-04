New York police say they have identified a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that saw 10 people suffer gunshot wounds and injured at least 18 others.NYPD announced on Twitter that they were searching for a Frank R James in conenction with the attack, in which a masked gunman set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning.“This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning,”...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO