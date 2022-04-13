ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Convicted Former Dallas Councilman Dwaine Caraway Calls Press Conference to Address Golf Course

By Ken Kalthoff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Convicted former Dallas City Council Member Dwaine Caraway called reporters to the Cedar Crest Golf Course Tuesday for a news conference. Caraway has granted interviews since his release from prison, but this was the first time Caraway called the media together. On Tuesday the former city councilman complained the...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 43

Maurice Harris
2d ago

Dallas Citizens are paying for his money grab!!! as a matter of fact for the next 4 years.. he should still be in prison.. hope no one comes to his press conference.. go away and get the money he buried!!!!

Reply
21
AnnieGetYourGun
1d ago

He had the ability to make a huge impact in Dallas w certain programs he started but chose greed instead. Such a shame. I tried over & over to reach him personally on fixing homes in Dallas that were being offered at great prices for people to fix & rent. But since I wasn’t willing to pay to play, women & minorities had no chances at these properties. Just old white men who gave him a kick back. YES I SAID IT!!! Cause it’s the truth! Everything Caraway touched needs to be investigated.

Reply
11
E. Double
1d ago

He absolutely has a right to speak on issues, regardless of what he's done in the past. I'm not advocating or supporting his past indiscretions, but he was prosecuted according to the law and served the time he was given. I will say there are much more pressing issues he could be focused on rather than a golf course. In my opinion he's still looking out for his own interests and those of the spoiled and privileged.

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Associated Press

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers on Wednesday visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led a group of lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Sports
Axios

Over 100 Texas lawmakers urge state to halt Melissa Lucio execution

More than 100 Texas lawmakers have signed letters urging state officials to cancel the scheduled April 27 execution of Melissa Lucio. The big picture: Lucio, 53, has asked for clemency, saying she was wrongly convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio's lawyers and children have launched a massive...
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy