Hula webinar illustrates healing benefits

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Counseling and Student Development Center (CSDC) and Native Hawaiian Student Services (NHSS) hosted a webinar on April 4 to share ʻike (knowledge) about how the traditional art of hula can help enhance mental health and well being. Award-winning Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunuʻu Sonny Ching...

