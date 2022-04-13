Hula webinar illustrates healing benefits

It's Monday morning and you're feeling stressed: Your to-do list is piling up, you realize you completely forgot to buy breakfast supplies, and your office — well — it's looked cleaner. If one of your first instincts is to calm your nervous system with some low-fi beats or meditation music, you already know that sound can turn your mood from frantic to chill. Sound bath meditations take sound therapy to a whole new level — and if you haven't tried one yet, you're going to want this stress-relieving technique in your back pocket the next time you feel burnout coming to get you.

