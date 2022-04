Only four miles separate the football stadiums of Pine-Richland and Mars, but the journey that took Eric Kasperowicz from one to the other followed a winding road. The Mars school board voted Tuesday night to hire Kasperowicz as football coach, bringing him back to a WPIAL sideline one year after his controversial ouster at Pine-Richland. The two milestone dates were almost exactly one year apart with community protests and a federal lawsuit in between.

MARS, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO