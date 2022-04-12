Allied Health Students & Faculty Honored at the HSC Campus Awards Ceremony

ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarship awards of more than $47,000 to Albany State University students. “We had numerous outstanding applicants this semester,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “Many of the applicants were returning students seeking additional education in the multiple fields of study. It is very rewarding when you can help a student obtain a degree and then continue their pursuits to additional degrees that will fill the pipeline of nurses and other health care professionals in southwest Georgia.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO