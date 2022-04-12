ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Allied Health Students & Faculty Honored at the HSC Campus Awards Ceremony

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the following College of Allied Health students and faculty who were honored this evening (Monday, April 11, 2022) at the HSC Campus Awards Ceremony!....

The Albany Herald

Darton Health Foundation awards scholarships to Albany State students

ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced scholarship awards of more than $47,000 to Albany State University students. “We had numerous outstanding applicants this semester,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “Many of the applicants were returning students seeking additional education in the multiple fields of study. It is very rewarding when you can help a student obtain a degree and then continue their pursuits to additional degrees that will fill the pipeline of nurses and other health care professionals in southwest Georgia.”
ALBANY, GA
WECT

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives national award and honor from American Cancer Society

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health received the inaugural Health System and Patient Support Team of the Year Award from the American Cancer Society. The Award recognizes a health system that provides exemplary health care to its patients in alignment with the American Cancer Society’s mission which is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
WILMINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly. The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley. Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry. Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through...
EDUCATION
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College celebrates spring convocation

Hillsdale College hosted its annual Spring Convocation at Christ Chapel April 7, gathering the college community to honor the liberal arts academic tradition and celebrate the achievements of distinguished students and faculty. Senior class president Jacob Hooper led the 2022 graduating class officers in the traditional passing of the gavel...
HILLSDALE, MI
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX

